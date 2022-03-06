Heartland Votes
Migrate with birds at Giant City State Park

The Illinois state bird, the Northern Cardinal.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Hoping to watch our feathery friends migrate for the spring? March is a great time to look for spring migrators at Giant City State Park.

Join Vicki Lang-Mendenhall, Park Volunteer and Southern Illinois Audubon Society member, as she guides participants along the three-quarter-mile Indian Creek Nature Trail on March 26 and the one-third-mile Post Oak Trail on March 30.

Both hikes are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

These programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.

Visitors are required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Giant City State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mission of the IDNR is to manage, conserve and protect Illinois’ natural, recreational and cultural resources, further the public’s understanding and appreciation of those resources, and promote the education, science and public safety of Illinois’ natural resources for present and future generations.

