Hundreds come out to SEMO Collectibles Show

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Did you ever collect sports cards when you were younger?

Well hundreds of folks did just that as they talked about their love for this hobby at the SEMO Collectibles Show in Miner on Saturday.

One of the main reasons for this event is to be able to grow people’s interest in collecting cards in the younger generation for years to come.

“I’ve been collecting for almost 50 years myself. Started at a very young age. I’ve done it off and on throughout the years and we’re just trying to keep it alive,” Michael Wilkes said.

“It’s just nice to see the hobby I grew up enjoying continue to grow and prosper,” Mark Vanmeter said. “It seems to have rebounded in recent years. It’s nice to see.”

Wilkes said this is the sixth year for the event.

