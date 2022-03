Heartland H.S. basketball tournament scores Saturday 3/5

(KFVS) -Here are Missouri High School Basketball Tournament scores from Saturday 3/5.

Class 1 Quarterfinals

Girls

Delta 62 - 46 South Iron

Boys

South Iron 74 - 39 Leopold

Class 2 Quarterfinals

Girls

Ellington 43 - 29 New Haven

Boys

Bernie 51 - 49 Alton

Class 3 Quarterfinals

Girls

West County 52 - 32 Woodland

Boys

Charleston 74 - 61 Bishop Dubourg

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.