Hike under the moonlight at Giant City State Park

Join interpretive guide Steve Gariepy, as he leads a three-quarter-mile moonlight hike on Friday, March 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Giant City State Park.

While trekking through the forests, consider the nocturnal activities of local animals, native people who once sheltered at Giant City and explore your senses and relationships to the night.

The hike is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

This program is dependent upon the weather. Please call 618-457-4836 to register.

Visitors are required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

