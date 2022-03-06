First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Stormy and wet weather is likely over the next 24 hours, including the threat of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding. A strong front will stall over the region today, with a surface low developing to our west and moving over the region tonight. Periods of showers and storms are likely with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes all possible. SPC has now upgraded the area to a level 2 to 3 ‘enhanced’ risk of severe thunderstorms. The greatest risk will be this afternoon through tonight. Otherwise temps will be mild today but will turn colder later tonight as the cold front pushes off to the east. Rain should move out on Monday morning but it will be breezy and chilly, with daytime temps mainly in the 40s.

The upcoming week will feature mainly dry but much cooler weather, right on into next weekend. A couple of minor weather systems are advertised, but nothing very potent. A number of mornings will have lows right around freezing, but the coldest weather looks to be about Friday and Saturday, as another cold front moves through. Highs on Friday and Saturday look to be in the low to mid 40s, with a hard freeze likely Friday night into Saturday morning!

