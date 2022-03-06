First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A front has stalled over the area this afternoon. A strong low pressure system riding SW to NE along the front is likely to bring severe storms and heavy downpours to the region from this afternoon through tonight. Watches and Warnings are likely. All modes of severe weather area possible, as well as flash flooding. Gusty south winds are likely to develop along and south of the front this evening as well. By Monday morning the severe storm threat will be pushing off to the east, but rain will likely linger into the first half of Monday, along with northwest winds and colder temps. Monday morning’s commute will likely be wet and chilly.

After an unusually warm week last week, the upcoming week will be quite a bit cooler, with temps a bit closer to, or even below, average. After a wet Monday morning, most of the week should be dry….but we continue to see signals of some light mixed precip Thursday night into Friday with a passing weak weather system. Friday into Saturday will bring the coldest temps of the week, with in part.

