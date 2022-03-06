Heartland Votes
First Alert ACTION DAY: Severe storms likely tonight, tomorrow morning

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 3/6
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(KFVS) - A front has stalled over the area this afternoon.

A strong low pressure system riding SW to NE along the front is likely to bring severe storms and heavy downpours to the region from this afternoon through tonight.

Watches and warnings are likely.

All modes of severe weather area possible, as well as flash flooding.

Gusty south winds are likely to develop along and south of the front this evening as well.

We could see a few scattered storms this evening as well.
By Monday morning the severe storm threat will be pushing off to the east, but rain will likely linger into the first half of Monday, along with northwest winds and colder temps.

Monday morning’s commute will likely be wet and chilly.

After an unusually warm week last week, the upcoming week will be quite a bit cooler, with temps a bit closer to, or even below, average.

Updated SPC Outlook continues to show an enhanced/level 3 risk of severe storms (including a few tornadoes) developing...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, March 6, 2022

After a wet Monday morning, most of the week should be dry, but we continue to see signals of some light mixed precipitation Thursday night into Friday with a passing weak weather system.

Friday into Saturday will bring the coldest temps of the week, with in part.

