Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles

Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.(KFVS/Olivia Grelle)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash occurred on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles and left two hospitalized.

According to Corporal Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Local agencies are attempting to clear glass and debris off the roads, so delays may be possible.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department was assisted by Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape County Private Ambulance.

Crews work to clear roads of glass, debris.
Crews work to clear roads of glass, debris.(KFVS/Olivia Grelle)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These monuments made of stone have been built by an ancient people for reasons we can only...
IDNR: Learn about the mysterious stone forts of southern Illinois
These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
First Alert ACTION DAY: Severe storms likely tonight, tomorrow morning
The cruise-in happens the first Saturday of each month from 8-10 a.m., March to October.
Car show, donuts and coffee in Cape Girardeau
Recently, filling up your car can cost a pretty penny. Drivers and experts on how you can keep...
Drivers find ways to save more money during gas hike

Latest News

Schnucks announced that they have updated their mask requirements to align with the CDC’s new...
Schnucks no longer requiring masks at majority of locations
The Illinois state bird, the Northern Cardinal.
Migrate with birds at Giant City State Park
This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Hike under the moonlight at Giant City State Park
Quick suggests you do your research before donating.
BBB warns of scams related to war in Ukraine