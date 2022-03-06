Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash occurred on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles and left two hospitalized.

According to Corporal Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Local agencies are attempting to clear glass and debris off the roads, so delays may be possible.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department was assisted by Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape County Private Ambulance.

Crews work to clear roads of glass, debris. (KFVS/Olivia Grelle)

