BBB warns of scams related to war in Ukraine

If you want to donate to Ukrainians in need, the BBB has some tips to avoid running into scams.
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During natural disasters and other tragic events like the war in Ukraine, many of us look for ways to help those directly affected.

Sometimes, not all charities are as legitimate as they claim to be.

Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau suggests you do your own research and rely on experts to evaluate a charity.

“Be cautious when relying on third party recommendations, such as bloggers or social media personalities because these may not have fully researched the listed relief organizations. BBB charity reviews are available for more than 11 thousand charities indicating whether a charity complies with the 20 standards for charity accountability,” Quick said.

Quick said you can go to give.org to look up any charitable organizations as well as BBB accredited charities.

Hear more tips from Quick this Sunday on the breakfast show.

