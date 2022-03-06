BBB warns of scams related to war in Ukraine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During natural disasters and other tragic events like the war in Ukraine, many of us look for ways to help those directly affected.

Sometimes, not all charities are as legitimate as they claim to be.

Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau suggests you do your own research and rely on experts to evaluate a charity.

“Be cautious when relying on third party recommendations, such as bloggers or social media personalities because these may not have fully researched the listed relief organizations. BBB charity reviews are available for more than 11 thousand charities indicating whether a charity complies with the 20 standards for charity accountability,” Quick said.

Quick said you can go to give.org to look up any charitable organizations as well as BBB accredited charities.

