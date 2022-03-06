500+ cyclists race through southern Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Racers from surrounding states all came together on Saturday for an opportunity to ride around southern Illinois.

More than 500 cyclists came together to Alto Pass where they took part in the sixth annual Dirty South Roubaix where racers took part in a 50 or 100 kilometer path that takes them throughout southern Illinois.

Cyclists we talked with say it’s nice to be able to get out and have some time to enjoy the scenery of what the area has to offer.

“It’s definitely a little bit more hilly than where I’m from up in northern Illinois so it’s much nicer,” Erik Hatch said.

“Don’t like the hills at all. Don’t know what I got myself in for but I’m looking forward to the scenery. I think it should be beautiful actually,” Ironette Marshall said.

Another person we talked with said this event has grown throughout the years.

“It started about 10 years ago as a group ride, kind of over on the east side; kind of Harrisburg area and it’s grown every year,” Lee Messersmith said. “Finally someone said this needs to be legitimized into a real event. Shawn Moore, our race director said, ‘I’ll take this on.’ So we tried it one year with a smaller number just to test the water, super popular and the next year it continued to grow.”

After the race, cyclists came back to the Alto Pass Community Center for food and refreshments.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.