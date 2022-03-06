Heartland Votes
Advertisement

500+ cyclists race through southern Illinois

Dirty south Roubaix in Alto Pass, Ill
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Racers from surrounding states all came together on Saturday for an opportunity to ride around southern Illinois.

More than 500 cyclists came together to Alto Pass where they took part in the sixth annual Dirty South Roubaix where racers took part in a 50 or 100 kilometer path that takes them throughout southern Illinois.

Cyclists we talked with say it’s nice to be able to get out and have some time to enjoy the scenery of what the area has to offer.

“It’s definitely a little bit more hilly than where I’m from up in northern Illinois so it’s much nicer,” Erik Hatch said.

“Don’t like the hills at all. Don’t know what I got myself in for but I’m looking forward to the scenery. I think it should be beautiful actually,” Ironette Marshall said.

Another person we talked with said this event has grown throughout the years.

“It started about 10 years ago as a group ride, kind of over on the east side; kind of Harrisburg area and it’s grown every year,” Lee Messersmith said. “Finally someone said this needs to be legitimized into a real event. Shawn Moore, our race director said, ‘I’ll take this on.’ So we tried it one year with a smaller number just to test the water, super popular and the next year it continued to grow.”

After the race, cyclists came back to the Alto Pass Community Center for food and refreshments.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These monuments made of stone have been built by an ancient people for reasons we can only...
IDNR: Learn about the mysterious stone forts of southern Illinois
These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
First Alert ACTION DAY: Severe storms likely tonight, tomorrow morning
The cruise-in happens the first Saturday of each month from 8-10 a.m., March to October.
Car show, donuts and coffee in Cape Girardeau
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
Recently, filling up your car can cost a pretty penny. Drivers and experts on how you can keep...
Drivers find ways to save more money during gas hike

Latest News

Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
Schnucks announced that they have updated their mask requirements to align with the CDC’s new...
Schnucks no longer requiring masks at majority of locations
The Illinois state bird, the Northern Cardinal.
Migrate with birds at Giant City State Park
This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Hike under the moonlight at Giant City State Park
Quick suggests you do your research before donating.
BBB warns of scams related to war in Ukraine