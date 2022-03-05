Walk, run to fight child abuse at WKCTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s annual Justice Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 16.

The race will begin at 5 p.m. outside of the Anderson Technical Building. Registration begins at 3 p.m.

Sponsored by the college’s criminal justice club, Alpha Epsilon Beta (AEB), the event is held each April in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Proceeds from the race are donated to Paducah’s Child Watch for the prevention and treatment of child abuse.

“We are so glad to be holding an in-person race again this year,” said Gary Reese, AEB advisor. “The event had to be held virtually in 2021, so it will be great to be back on campus with our walkers and runners. We encourage the community to join us in supporting Child Watch and the children who need it the most.”

The entry fee for the Justice Run/Walk is $25 and includes a t-shirt for those who register before April 1.

The cost before April 1 is $20 including a t-shirt; $10 without a t-shirt.

The event will also include a one-mile Fun Run/Walk, which begins at 6 p.m.

Awards for the 5K and one-mile event will be at 6:30 p.m.

Those wishing to attend may register here or by contacting Gary Reese as garyl.reese@kctcs.edu.

