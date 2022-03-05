Heartland Votes
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
(CNN) - Microsoft is joining the growing list of major companies halting business in Russia.

Microsoft released a statement Friday saying it has suspended all new sales in Russia.

The company is also working on government sanctions with the U.S., European Union and the UK.

Other companies like Apple, Disney and Ford have decided to halt business in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, further hurting their economy amid harsh sanctions.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

