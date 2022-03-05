Heartland Votes
Advertisement

JALC men’s basketball advances to NJCAA Tournament with Region 24 Championship

JALC advances to the National Tournament March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
JALC advances to the National Tournament March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.(JALC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College (JALC) men’s basketball team captured a third straight Region 24 Championship with a 90-78 victory over Shawnee College.

JALC’s Sean East was named the tournament MVP and Region 24 Player of the Year, and Head Coach Kyle Smithpeteres was named the Region 24 Coach of the Year.

The Vols advance to the National Tournament which takes place March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The team will learn their seed and first round opponent during the NJCAA Tournament Selection show Sunday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the team will welcome fans at the Robert L. Mees Centre in the Harrison/Bruce Historical Village at John A. Logan College.

Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These monuments made of stone have been built by an ancient people for reasons we can only...
IDNR: Learn about the mysterious stone forts of southern Illinois
These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
First Alert ACTION DAY: Severe storms likely tonight, tomorrow morning
The cruise-in happens the first Saturday of each month from 8-10 a.m., March to October.
Car show, donuts and coffee in Cape Girardeau
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
Recently, filling up your car can cost a pretty penny. Drivers and experts on how you can keep...
Drivers find ways to save more money during gas hike

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/5/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/5/22
The Murray State Racers defeated Morehead State Saturday night 71-67 in the Ohio Valley...
Murray State Racers defeat Morehead State
Missouri H.S. Basketball scores from Saturday 3/5
Heartland H.S. basketball tournament scores Saturday 3/5
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/5/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/5/22