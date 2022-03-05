JALC men’s basketball advances to NJCAA Tournament with Region 24 Championship

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College (JALC) men’s basketball team captured a third straight Region 24 Championship with a 90-78 victory over Shawnee College.

JALC’s Sean East was named the tournament MVP and Region 24 Player of the Year, and Head Coach Kyle Smithpeteres was named the Region 24 Coach of the Year.

The Vols advance to the National Tournament which takes place March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The team will learn their seed and first round opponent during the NJCAA Tournament Selection show Sunday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the team will welcome fans at the Robert L. Mees Centre in the Harrison/Bruce Historical Village at John A. Logan College.

Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

