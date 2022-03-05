IDNR: Learn about the mysterious stone forts of southern Illinois

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Do you want to learn about the mysterious stone structures dispersed throughout southern Illinois? Join Mark Motsinger, retired history teacher, as he discusses the stone forts on Saturday, March 12 from 1-2 p.m. at Giant City State Park.

There are 11 mysterious stone forts located on high isolated ridges in the Shawnee Hill country.

One of these is in Giant City State Park.

The monuments made of stone have been built by an ancient people for reasons we can only theorize.

This indoor presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Visitors are required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Please call 618-457-4836 to register.

