First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A windy day is in store as a strong weather system approaches from the west. It will be dry and mild today, with highs above 70, but south winds could gust to near 40 mph during the afternoon. Lakes and rivers will be very choppy. Stormy weather begins to develop tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms along with gusty, humid conditions are expected overnight and into Sunday. As the front stalls over the region Sunday and Sunday night, periods of thunderstorms are likely. Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2/slight risk for this period. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes look possible. There will also be a heavy rain/flash flood threat through Monday morning.

The pattern for next week will be much cooler. After Monday, we’ll have a few days of mainly dry and seasonably cool conditions. A long way out, but models are advertising a strong March cold front about next Friday, with a chance of some light rain and snow, followed by a hard freeze Friday and Saturday nights. So winter may not be over just yet…..

