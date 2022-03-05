Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Strong storms, heavy downpours possible Sunday and Sunday night....
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/5/22
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Our stretch of nice weather is coming to an end. As a strong weather system approaches from the west, showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop tonight….and will linger on and off through Monday morning. A few storms are possible overnight, but the threat of stronger storms and heavy rain will ramp up Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. SPC still has most of the area under a level 2 (slight) risk of severe storms, with damaging winds and small tornados the greatest threat. Repeated heavy downpours may produce a flash flooding threat as well. With a front draped across the region tomorrow, highs will range from near 60 northwest to the low 70s southeast.

Rain will move out Monday morning as drier but much cooler air blow in….most of next week will bring dry conditions but highs will be mainly in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Another cold front is being advertised for next Friday. This one may bring a chance of light rain or snow to the region, followed by hard freeze Friday night and Saturday morning. Slow improvement is expected next weekend.

