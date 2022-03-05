Car show, donuts and coffee in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sure sign of spring in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning as the car show returned to the parking lot on William Street.

Over 125 drivers were there showing off their late model or classic cars.

Denson Boner, Vice President of the River City Rodders, says that the show is free for spectators and car owners alike.

The bonus is a free donut and coffee if you bring your car.

The cruise-in happens the first Saturday of each month from 8-10 a.m. from March to October.

It’s in the parking lot in the 2100 block of William Street. Next to Krispy Kreme.

