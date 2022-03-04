Heartland Votes
Warm and windy Saturday. Chance of strong storms Sunday.

By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds are on the increase ahead of our next storm system that will impact the Heartland this weekend. For this evening we will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures this evening will fall into the upper 50s late. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

For your Saturday we will be partly to mostly cloudy and very warm. Winds will increase out of the south during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts will be between 30 and 40 MPH at times. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday night a cold front will move into the area. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms as this front moves through. At this time storms do not appear to be severe Saturday evening. This could change as we head towards Sunday evening. The front will move north through the Heartland on Sunday. This will bring showers and storms late Sunday into Sunday night. A few of these storms will produce heavy rain and could lead to a few isolated flooding concerns. We could also see a few strong to severe storms Sunday evening through the early morning hours on Monday. Strong gusty winds appear to be the main threat at this time but an isolated tornado could develop, especially across our southern counties.

