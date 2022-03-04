Heartland Votes
Advertisement

School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.
By Shain Bergan, KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:41 a.m. to a call of a shooting at the school.

The campus was locked down, and police took a suspect into custody shortly afterward.

The suspect is a student at the school, who was also shot in the incident, police said.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center said two victims have been discharged from the hospital, while the third individual is in critical condition.

Everyone who was shot is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the office area of the school. No other students were injured, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Around 11:15 a.m., police asked parents to pick up their children.

Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement on the shooting, saying, “Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today. We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “Prayers for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These monuments made of stone have been built by an ancient people for reasons we can only...
IDNR: Learn about the mysterious stone forts of southern Illinois
These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
First Alert ACTION DAY: Severe storms likely tonight, tomorrow morning
The cruise-in happens the first Saturday of each month from 8-10 a.m., March to October.
Car show, donuts and coffee in Cape Girardeau
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
Recently, filling up your car can cost a pretty penny. Drivers and experts on how you can keep...
Drivers find ways to save more money during gas hike

Latest News

Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks.
Ukraine begs for more US aid as Russia escalates attacks
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa