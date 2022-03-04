Multiple local southern Illinois schools honored for helping students with federal aid forms

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) -Paying for college is expensive and helping your child apply for Federal Aid can be confusing.

Illinois public high school seniors are not getting help when it comes to completing the federal aid form known as FAFSA.

Vienna High School is one of the many schools that are being recognized for their work in helping students complete the form.

In southern Illinois, these schools were recognized for their efforts.

Carbondale Community High School: 100%

Massac County High School: 97%

Murphysboro High School: 94%

Elverado High School: 94%

Thompsonville High School: 92%

Galatia High School: 88%

Vienna High School: 85%

Carmi-White County High School: 83%

Joppa High School: 80%

Crab Orchard High School: 80%

Woodlawn High School: 76%

Cobden High School: 75%

Norris City Omaha Enfield HS 74%

Waltonville High School: 73%

Meridian Senior High School: 73%

Sesser-Valier High School: 70%

Carterville High School: 70%

Pinckneyville High School: 69%

Gallatin County High School: 68%

Webber High School: 67%

Du Quoin High School: 66%

Pope County Community High School: 65%

“I think we have a great opportunity here at Vienna high school, there are so many teachers, and all the staff really cares about, really wants us to succeed in everything that we do,” said Vienna Senior Jess Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says filling out the forms wasn’t bad.

“There was a struggle at first, but I had a lot of help from all the teachers and staff that were here helping with it so it was pretty smooth,” said Shoemaker.

Her fellow classmate Natalie Webb tells me she beat the rush to get hers completed.

“Actually, no I got mine done super early, so I didn’t have to worry about it for the rest of the year. And of course, I had the Shawnee representative here Teale Betts helping me our through that,” said Webb.

Last year 85% of Vienna High School seniors completed the aid forms.

The schools Superintendent Joshua Stafford says it’s very important for every student to complete regardless of plans after high school.

“It’s really important that they may not be in a situation that they’re having to pay out of pocket or go into unnecessary student loan to debt to access those resources,” said Stafford.

Stafford says the school held events to assist with the work.

“Making sure that our students have access to all of the resources that they’re entitled to,” said Stafford.

As Shoemaker is set to finish her senior year, she came to the realization filling out her FAFSA that her high school days are winding down.

“It’s kind of sad honestly, it’s my last year of high school and I’m getting ready to do all this big stuff my senior year and I was filling it out I was just like this is my senior year, I’m almost done but I’m so grateful that we have these opportunities to have the FAFSA completion days,” said Shoemaker.

Vienna’s guidance counselor says everyone should fill out their aid forms before graduation to receive future potential scholarship money.

