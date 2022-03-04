Heartland Votes
Mayfield candle factory survivors file class-action lawsuit

Eight people died when the Mayfield, Ky. candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December...
Eight people died when the Mayfield, Ky. candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Survivors of the candle factory collapse in December filed a class action complaint building on the lawsuit filed 2 months ago.

An attorney representing the eight survivors is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, saying that employees were barred from leaving that night.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

In total, eight people died when the candle factory, Mayfield Consumer Products, collapsed the night of December 10 when a long-track EF4 tornado moved through western Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service, Cayce, Ky. in Fulton County was struck directly. The tornado then continued northeast through Mayfield between 9:25 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., where it produced widespread destruction.

