KYTC looking for vehicle spilling paint on roads

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 270-898-2431.(KYTC)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Someone is spilling a lot of paint on highways in Paducah, Ky., and state officials want to know who is responsible.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the public for help after large amounts of paint were spilled on U.S. 62 and U.S. 60.

The spill on U.S. 60 “is thought to have occurred over the last couple of weeks,” while the spill on U.S. 62 happened sometime before 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, according to KYTC.

In a news release issued on Friday, March 4, KYTC said several drivers also reported paint splattered on their vehicles.

Officials believe whoever is responsible would have had to retrieve some sort of large container from the road after the spills, making it “highly likely” someone has information that would help identify the culprit.

Anyone with information is urged to call KYTC at 270-898-2431. Tips can also be made to the Paducah Police Department or Kentucky State Police.

