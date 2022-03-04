Jackson County states attorney cracking down on gun violence

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -Jackson County States Attorney Joe Cervantez says his office continues to arrest those involved in violent and gun-related crimes.

Cervantez believes there isn’t just a gun violence issue locally, but nationally as well.

“I think there are a lot of young people right now that are having the difficulty dealing with conflict, how to deal with conflict,” said Cervantez.

Cervantez tells me that, in part, is what’s driving an increase in violent crime. He says the average age of violent offenders in this jail is just 22.

“Since last summer, I feel like our office here in the states attorney office has focused a lot more on some of these shootings. And on gun crime generally,” said Cervantez.

He’s also changed the way his office works to focus on those cases as his office builds a stronger relationship with the sheriff’s office and Carbondale Police.

“He frequently meets with our investigators and our officers to determine the best course in these investigations. It gives us direction, tells us what we need to do,” said Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno.

Reno tells me every violent crime investigation is complex.

“It doesn’t usually get wrapped up in a matter of hours. It’s a matter of days if not months, it can even last longer than that,” said Reno.

Cervantez believes some of these shooting are gang-related.

That’s why they are also focused on identifying known offenders before they commit their next crime.

Cervantez believes it’s a lot of the same individuals committing these crimes.

“We have a number of individuals who we know are common names and typical offenders that we see from time to time that we just haven’t arrested yet. Maybe because we don’t have probable cause, maybe because of some other reason. But the same names come across my desk over and over again,” said Cervantez.

Chief Stan Reno goes on to say “We are focusing on making sure that we hold them responsible and accountable for their actions.”

“It’s a matter of time, before they’re behind bars,” Cervantez said.

And both men stress they cannot tackle the violence without the community’s help.

“If you have a complaint, if there’s anything that you feel would be valuable for us to know, not only to hold those individuals who think there’s something unusual or strange, but to help us in our investigations,” said Reno.

Cervantez said, since he has taken office, the community is starting to speak more about crimes that are taking place.

He says it’s very important to know that we can’t do it by ourselves.

“The participation that we’ve had with the community and the neighborhoods has been key to pushing some of these cases forward, but we need to keep working on the relationships that we have between the community and law enforcement so that we can continue to do what we’re doing,” Cervantez said.

