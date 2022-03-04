Gov. Pritzker updates COVID-19 Executive Order for schools

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker released an updated executive order on Friday, March 4 lifting the school exclusion requirements, shifting schools back to the ordinary processes for handling infectious diseases.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the executive order was initially put in place to “standardize CDC requirements for schools and alleviate the burden on overwhelmed local health departments from having to provide individualized recommendations.”

Now that the COVID-19 surge has subsided, he said schools and local health departments can return to addressing infectious disease cases among students and staff.

“As we move forward in our fight against COVID-19, schools should continue to look to their local health departments, IDPH and the CDC for guidance in dealing with this virus as they do for all communicable diseases,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By getting vaccinated and staying home when sick or when deemed necessary by local health departments, school communities can help ensure their classrooms are a safe place for all.”

According to the governor’s office, all schools continue to have long-standing authority under Illinois law to address confirmed, suspected and contacts of infectious disease cases, including COVID-19. Just as they do with chickenpox, schools should send students with COVID-19 home.

