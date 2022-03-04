Future Farmers Friday: FFA member shows cows across several states

OLMSTEAD, Ill. (KFVS) - Growing up on a farm teaches you a lot about agriculture and some students in the Heartland take that knowledge and put it to use in the National FFA Organization.

One Heartland student goes the distance to show what she knows.

“When I was younger, we had a bottle-fed calf and that’s kind of how we got started into the show industry,” Abagayle Britton said.

Showing cows is Abagayle Britton’s long-time hobby, and she takes it beyond her home in Illinois.

“We’ll go to Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, we kind of go all over,” Britton said.

Britton’s gearing up for another season of shows.

“We’ll go to state fairs in the summertime, junior nationals, nationals next November, so it’s kind of very busy time,” she said.

Besides spending time with her cows, she said her favorite part is the community.

“Everywhere you go, you meet somebody new. It’s kind of like a very family-based atmosphere,” she said.

Her own family inspires her to work hard at the shows and in her FFA chapter at Saxony Lutheran High School.

“Both of my parents were in FFA but my older brother was also in FFA,” she said.

Her sights are set on winning more awards in the organization.

“I actually placed in state-ranked horse judging last year as a sophomore so hopefully I can do the same with livestock judging this year,” she said.

She has big plans for the show world.

“I want to keep showing until I’m unable to show so the junior season ends when you hit 21. My whole goal is to hopefully win a division or a breed at state fair,” she said.

She has the support system to help her reach it.

“Ever since I was younger, I met some of my best friends and things like that through showing animals and some of them are out of state,” she said.

She also pours her time and energy into the younger generation to teach them about the show world.

“Some people and some families, like to think of themselves as outcasts and that’s kind of what we do- is to go and to let them meet new families, new people, that way nobody feels like they’re just outcasts,” she said.

As she looks forward to the future, she knows it took a lot to get to where she is now.

“When we started showing, it’s been very small and I feel like we’ve came a very long way compared to where we were in 2011, 2013 times,” she said.

Before Britton graduates, she hopes to earn her state degree and go to national convention in the fall.

