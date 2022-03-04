UPDATE: I-69 southbound cleared at 47mm in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the two-vehicle injury crash along the southbound lanes of I-69 has been cleared.

The northbound lanes had to be restricted when a truck hauling chicken offal spilled some of the material along the northbound passing lane.

The chicken waste has now been cleared from the pavement.

The site is cleared. All lanes are open.

