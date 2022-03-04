Community opioid medication virtual town hall meeting scheduled for March 31

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will host an opioid medication virtual town hall meeting on March 31.

The event, sponsored by the Alexander Pulaski County Action Council, will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a news release from the Southern Seven Health Department, it’s designed to help participants better understand the current opioid crisis in southern Illinois and how to respond.

The meeting will include the film “Heroin(e)” and will be followed by a discussion with a panel of professionals. The panelists will include a pharmacist, overdose prevention specialist, law enforcement, state’s attorney, a recovering addict and more.

