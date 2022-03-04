Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Community opioid medication virtual town hall meeting scheduled for March 31

The event, sponsored by the Alexander Pulaski County Action Council, will be from 6 p.m. to 7...
The event, sponsored by the Alexander Pulaski County Action Council, will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.(Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will host an opioid medication virtual town hall meeting on March 31.

The event, sponsored by the Alexander Pulaski County Action Council, will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a news release from the Southern Seven Health Department, it’s designed to help participants better understand the current opioid crisis in southern Illinois and how to respond.

The meeting will include the film “Heroin(e)” and will be followed by a discussion with a panel of professionals. The panelists will include a pharmacist, overdose prevention specialist, law enforcement, state’s attorney, a recovering addict and more.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These monuments made of stone have been built by an ancient people for reasons we can only...
IDNR: Learn about the mysterious stone forts of southern Illinois
These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
First Alert ACTION DAY: Severe storms likely tonight, tomorrow morning
The cruise-in happens the first Saturday of each month from 8-10 a.m., March to October.
Car show, donuts and coffee in Cape Girardeau
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
Recently, filling up your car can cost a pretty penny. Drivers and experts on how you can keep...
Drivers find ways to save more money during gas hike

Latest News

Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
Schnucks announced that they have updated their mask requirements to align with the CDC’s new...
Schnucks no longer requiring masks at majority of locations
The Illinois state bird, the Northern Cardinal.
Migrate with birds at Giant City State Park
This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Hike under the moonlight at Giant City State Park
Quick suggests you do your research before donating.
BBB warns of scams related to war in Ukraine