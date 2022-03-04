Heartland Votes
FEMA disaster application deadline Monday for Ky. tornado victims

Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government buildings were significantly damaged by...
Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government buildings were significantly damaged by a tornado in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The deadline for victims of the December tornadoes in western Kentucky to apply for disaster applications with the Federal Emergency Management Agency is Monday, March 14.

According to La-Tanga Hopes, FEMA media relations specialist, the Commonwealth requested a 30-day extension for the December 10 tornado hours before the original application deadline expired.

The agency is reminding survivors in the process of completing an appeals letter that services will be ongoing even after the deadline.

In a news release, Hopes reminded survivors to explain in their letter why their home is no longer safe, sanitary or functional.

At the beginning of the 30-day extension, she said the disaster recovery assistance contributions stood at $12 million for the 16 declared counties in western Kentucky. That amount is now $14 million, with more funding still available.

If you’re completing the disaster declaration for the first time, and your told to visit the Small Business Administration, Hopes said please do so.

“By walking away or ending the process, you could possibly be leaving FEMA grant money that may later be allocated to you on the table,” she continued.

FEMA can be reached at 1-800-621-3362; visited online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by finding a local Disaster Recovery Center nearest you.

