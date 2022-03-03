Heartland Votes
Weak Cold Front Today

Cooler Temps But Still Above Average
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 3/3
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST
Mostly clear skies on Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a few isolated upper 30s possible in northern counties. A weak and dry cold front will move through during the early portion of the day. This could bring a few light clouds, but no precipitation associated with it. We will mainly experience winds changing out of the northeast with gusts up to 20mph this afternoon. Slightly cooler air will move in and put our high temps today in the low/mid 50s north to the mid 60s south. Another sunny day otherwise through the afternoon.

The upper 60s and low 70s will remain through the end of the week and into the weekend. Winds will pick up in intensity Saturday and Sunday. Some gusts could range from 30-40mph. Rain and storms will also arrive late Saturday night through Monday morning. A few could be strong to severe.

-Lisa

