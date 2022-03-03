Heartland Votes
Warmer weather for the Heartland Friday

By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a pleasant day across the area with temperatures reaching the 60s across most of the Heartland. For this evening we will see clear skies and mild temperatures. Readings will fall into the upper 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the lower 30s north to the upper 30s south.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy skies and warmer. Winds will turn out of the southeast during the day. Highs will reach the lower 60s north to near 70 south.

The weekend looks warm and windy with a chance for storms. Saturday we will see highs around 70 with winds gusting over 30MPH. Sunday we will see a chance of storms, especially late, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Highs will range from the lower 60s north to the lower 70s south.

