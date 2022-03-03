Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.
This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
According to court records, the case against 46-year-old Sean William Hinton dates back to the...
Man accused of molesting child in Scott Co. for more than a decade
A high-speed police chase in Iron County is under investigation.
Victims of high-speed police chase asked to contact sheriff’s office
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A couple of Heartland farmers say the agriculture market is unpredictable.
Southeast Mo. farmers impacted by war in Ukraine

Latest News

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Kentucky...
KYTC looking for vehicle spilling paint on roads
Abigayle Britton hopes to win more awards through her time in FFA.
Future Farmers Friday: FFA member shows cows across several states
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to...
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination
Kentucky State Police troopers say Creative Interiors provided video surveillance of a black...
KSP: Suspect in property damage case identified
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm