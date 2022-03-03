Victims of high-speed police chase asked to contact sheriff’s office

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A high-speed police chase in Iron County is under investigation.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a 30 minute chase, which began in the Belleview area on Wednesday, March 2.

The sheriff’s office said the chase reached over 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle chase ended near Lake Killarney where a short foot chase took place.

Two people taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said during the course of the chase there were some possible victims involved.

The victims are asked to contact Washington County 911 at 573-546-4000 and ask to speak with a deputy.

Iron County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Barton said an investigation is still ongoing and that more information about the case would be released Thursday.

