US Supreme Court rules Cameron can defend Kentucky abortion law

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The United States Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in his bid to defend an abortion law passed in 2018 that was struck down by an appeals court.

House Bill 454 was passed by Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature in 2018. It would ban a procedure known as dilation and evacuation, which normally happens after the 15th week of pregnancy.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit that led an appeals court to strike down the law, and Governor Beshear’s office declined to take the case any further.

At issue wasn’t the abortion law directly, it was about whether the attorney general’s office should be allowed to defend that law.

Following the court’s ruling, Attorney General Cameron released this statement:

“At every turn, we’ve maintained that Kentucky’s law banning live-dismemberment abortions is worth defending and should receive a full defense from the challenge brought by the ACLU and an abortion clinic. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed. This is a ruling that many in the Commonwealth have hoped for, and we will proudly continue to carry the mantle for this important pro-life law by going back to the Sixth Circuit and litigating the case.

The court’s ruling is a victory for the rule of law. The court found that our office is the fail safe for defending the Commonwealth’s laws when they come under attack. As the court noted, we had a strong interest in stepping in to defend this important law after the Beshear Administration’s ‘secretary for Health and Family Services elected to acquiesce.’

The members of the General Assembly, pro-life advocates, and countless Kentuckians have championed this law at every turn, and we are incredibly grateful for their support. While the legal challenge to this law is not over, we will do what is necessary to defend it.”

The ACLU also released a statement after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Abortion is banned in Kentucky after the 20th week of pregnancy, although there is an exception for medical emergencies.

