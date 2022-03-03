Heartland Votes
Advertisement

UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
According to court records, the case against 46-year-old Sean William Hinton dates back to the...
Man accused of molesting child in Scott Co. for more than a decade
A high-speed police chase in Iron County is under investigation.
Victims of high-speed police chase asked to contact sheriff’s office
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A couple of Heartland farmers say the agriculture market is unpredictable.
Southeast Mo. farmers impacted by war in Ukraine

Latest News

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Kentucky...
KYTC looking for vehicle spilling paint on roads
Abigayle Britton hopes to win more awards through her time in FFA.
Future Farmers Friday: FFA member shows cows across several states
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to...
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination
Kentucky State Police troopers say Creative Interiors provided video surveillance of a black...
KSP: Suspect in property damage case identified
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm