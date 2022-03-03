Shooting threat in McCracken Co. leads to pursuit and arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after a shooting threat in Paducah led to a chase involving McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Paducah 911 received a call warning of an armed person at a bar in the Park Plaza Road area.

Paducah 911 alerted McCracken County deputies that the armed subject had threatened to shoot people at the bar and believed the subject had possibly left in a car.

A McCracken County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was traveling near the area and observed a car matching the description that the caller had given.

They said the sergeant observed the car come towards him at a high rate of speed before swerving away and running a red light.

The sergeant tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, identified as Cordell Nix, fled from deputies, hitting multiple stop signs and roadside curbs.

Cordell Nix, 24, of West Virginia, was charged with seventeen offenses by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. (McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Nix hit a fire hydrant, causing minor damage, at VMV on Kentucky Avenue and then fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, Nix was taken into custody.

Deputies say Nix was the person who had threatened to shoot others at the local bar.

Deputies and officers from the Paducah Police Department also located a loaded pistol in Nix’s vehicle during a search.

Nix, 24, of West Virginia, was charged with 17 offenses by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

The Paducah Police Department has additional charges stemming from the initial incident of threatening to shoot patrons of the bar.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office charged Nix with Speeding 26 mph or more, Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – Police Officer, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot), Disregarding Stop Sign, Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Operator’s License, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Assault 3rd Degree – Police Officer, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol Aggravated.

Deputies say Nix was taken to an area hospital because of his extreme level of intoxication.

While at the hospital, officers say he assaulted law enforcement officers and threatened to kill hospital staff.

At approximately 1 p.m., he was released from the hospital and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

