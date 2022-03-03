Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Part shortages lead to challenges for boat shops and dealers around the Ozarks

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Supply and demand issues are hurting some businesses in the boat manufacturing industry. Some business owners around the Ozarks are having trouble with getting parts, furniture and fishing supplies they need.

Steve Brehm owns Steve’s Lil Boat Shop in Stockton, Missouri. He said the past two years have not been smooth sailing.

“You have more people buying boats because it’s a great activity,” said Brehm. “I don’t blame that a bit, but you’ve got more repairs, and that means more parts. We don’t have the capacity.”

Brehm has been in the business for 52 years. He said the supply and demand issue makes it difficult to purchase parts. Part shortages have caused Brehm to lose a third of his sales, but he says it can also be frustrating for the customers.

“They get mad at me like I build the parts, but I don’t,” said Brehm.

Just down the lake is Mutton Creek Marina and Campground, which also sells boats. Manager Josie Howard said Mutton Creek has been purchasing used boats to fill the gaps.

“We ordered 10 or 12, and we are probably going to get 8,” said Howard. “If you can’t get the stuff to build a boat, you can’t buy a boat.”

She said it’s mechanical pieces and beyond that are hard to acquire.

”From simple filters and simple things to big parts to rebuild a motor,” said Howard. “Furniture is a big deal. The boat furniture is one of the main problems. [I’m] having problems getting that. You can build a boat, but you need to have seats for people to sit in.”

Mutton Creek is expecting another busy summer, but Brehm said his boat repairing days are coming to an end. His shop is up for sale.

“I never thought it end like this, “said Brehm. “It’s a bad deal. You’re caught between a rock and a hard place. I know people want to use their boats. They want to use it in the summertime. I can’t get the parts. I can’t make them. It’s a vicious circle.”

It’s not just boat parts these businesses are having issues supplying. It’s also fishing line and tackle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
According to court records, the case against 46-year-old Sean William Hinton dates back to the...
Man accused of molesting child in Scott Co. for more than a decade
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
A man who helped Ukrainian children get adopted in the U.S. was killed in Kiev.
St. Louis man who helped facilitate hundreds of adoptions in Ukraine killed in Kiev

Latest News

Recently, filling up your car can cost a pretty penny. Drivers and experts on how you can keep...
Drivers find ways to save more money during gas hike
Noelle Williams spoke to drivers and experts on how you can keep your tank and your pockets full.
Drivers find ways to save gas
The estimated duration is around 7:30 p.m.
UPDATE: I-69 southbound cleared at 47mm in Marshall Co.
Multiple Local Southern Illinois Schools Honored for helping students with Federal Aid Forms.
Multiple local southern Illinois schools honored for helping students with federal aid forms
A crash damaged the west side of the bridge at Center Junction.
Repairs begin on Center Junction bridge damaged by crash in icy weather