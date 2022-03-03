Heartland Votes
Man accused of molesting child in Scott Co. for more than a decade

A Stoddard County man faces several sex crime charges, accused of molesting a child in Scott County for more than a decade.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Stoddard County man faces several sex crime charges after being accused of molesting a child in Scott County for more than a decade.

According to court records, the case against 46-year-old Sean William Hinton dates back to the mid-1990s.

He’s accused of having sexual contact with the victim from the time the child was 4 until the age of 17.

Hinton’s being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

