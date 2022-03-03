Heartland Votes
KSP: Suspect in property damage case identified

Kentucky State Police troopers say Creative Interiors provided video surveillance of a black...
Kentucky State Police troopers say Creative Interiors provided video surveillance of a black SUV with a blue tarp covering the back window.(Kentucky State Police)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A suspect was identified in a property damage investigation in Mayfield.

According to Kentucky State Police on Friday, March 4, they found the vehicle and identified the suspect involved in the damage of an A/C unit for Creative Interiors.

They said the investigation is ongoing.

According to KSP, on Wednesday, March 2, shortly before noon, Post 1 was notified by an employee of Creative Interiors that the gas line on the business A/C unit had been damaged by a vehicle during the overnight hours the night before.

They said Creative Interiors provided video surveillance of a black SUV with a blue tarp covering the back window.

The vehicle was on the property the night of March 1, and was seen on surveillance camera running over the gas line on the A/C unit.

Troopers say the operator was seen getting out of the vehicle and tampering with the damaged unit before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

