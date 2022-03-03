Heartland Votes
Jackson family is local business’ 1,000th installation of fiber network services

A new regional fiber network celebrated its 1,000th customer on Thursday, March 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new regional fiber network celebrated its 1,000th customer on Thursday, March 3.

The Skelton family Jackson became Circle Fiber’s 1,000th installation in less than six months.

“We have been overwhelmed by the acceptance in the community,” said Chris Simmons, president of Circle Fiber, in a news release. “The pandemic has accelerated the need for our services with the changing day to day requirements of the home, school, businesses, medical and education systems. Jackson is now a gigabit city which will help promote and recruit new businesses and residents.”

Circle Fiber is a division of Big River Communications.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

