Heartland Votes
Ill. winemakers looking to help pass legislation that levels playing field with other beverages

Bill could help Illinois winemakers sell their products more easily.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -Should it be easier for you to buy your favorite local wine? Illinois winemakers believe it should be.

They want to sell more of their own products by creating a level playing field with other beverages.

Some Heartland winemakers are hoping a new bill before lawmakers will make it happen.

“This is a really important bill for us, in the pandemic all of the service industry was hit really hard and we lost events, we were able to serve people outside but really had a lack of customers inside,” said Brandy Nance, executive director for Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.

According to Nance, Senate Bill 2976 will allow wineries to self distribute more of their own product.

“It puts us on a more level playing field because craft beer distributors can produce up to 935,000 gallons of beer and they can self distribute 232,000 gallons where as wineries with that same kind of class 1 license, we are limited to producing 25,000 gallons of wine and we can only self distribute 5,000 so we kind of feel like our hands are tied for being able to grow the Illinois wine industry,” explained Nance.

She would like the legislature to reduce the production fees to pre-pandemic levels, plus “If a winery expands into another line of manufacturing they lose the premise license and that mean they can only sell what they make,” said Lisa Ellis, executive director for the Illinois Grape Growers and Vendors Alliance.

Their goal in all of this is to continue creating opportunities for wineries to grow.

“Making the production cap higher and increasing the amount we can self distribute would beef up another line of revenue for the wineries and help them be better prepared if we had another situation where we were all forced to stay in our homes and people couldn’t go and do trade face to face,” said Ellis.

A recent study showed how much impact the wine industry had on the state.

“As a whole, it had a $5.7 billion economic impact on the state,” said Nance.

And wineries are looking for more ways to be on a fair playing surface.

“So any help we can get to kind of level that playing field and help us promote our industry in our state that would be greatly appreciated,” said Nance.

The executive director for the Illinois Grape Growers and Vendors Alliance is pushing for the bill to pass this session.

