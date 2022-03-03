Heartland H.S. basketball scores Wednesday 3/2
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here’s a look at Wednesday night’s Missouri and Illinois High School basketball scores.
Missouri
Girls
- Class 5 District 1 Semi.: North Co. 39 - 67 Notre Dame
- Class 5 District 1 Semi.: Sikeston 40 - 52 Farmington
- Class 3 Sectional: Twin Rivers 36 - 41 Woodland (Woodland wins first Sectional Title)
- Class 2 Sectional: Oran 41 - 48 New Haven
Boys
- Class 6 District 1 Semi.: Poplar Bluff 49 - 71 Jackson
- Class 3 Sectional: Kelly 65 - 86 Charleston
- Class 2 Sectional: Valle Catholic 67 - 71 Bernie
Illinois
- Class 1A: NCOE 35 - 46 Christopher
- Class 2A: Murphysboro 30 - 33 Nashville
- Class 3A: Marion 35 - 66 East St. Louis
