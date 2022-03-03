Heartland Hoops 3/4

(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, March 4.

Our featured games include:

MO Games

Boys

Class 5 District 1 Title: Cape Central at Festus (Game of the Night)

Girls

Class 5 District 1 Title: Farmington at Notre Dame (Game of the Night)

IL Games

Boys

Class 1A Sectional Final: Steeleville at Christopher

Class 2A Sectional Final: Breese Central at Nashville

KY Games

Boys 1st Regional Semifinals: Mayfield at McCracken County

Boys 1st Regional Semifinals: Murray at Paducah-Tilghman

OVC Tournament

Men

Semifinal: Murray State vs SEMO

Women

Tennessee Tech vs Murray State

