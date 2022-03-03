Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Hoops 3/4

Heartland Hoops on 3/4 part 1
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, March 4.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

MO Games

Boys

  • Class 5 District 1 Title: Cape Central at Festus (Game of the Night)

Girls

  • Class 5 District 1 Title: Farmington at Notre Dame (Game of the Night)
IL Games

Boys

  • Class 1A Sectional Final: Steeleville at Christopher
  • Class 2A Sectional Final: Breese Central at Nashville
KY Games
  • Boys 1st Regional Semifinals: Mayfield at McCracken County
  • Boys 1st Regional Semifinals: Murray at Paducah-Tilghman
OVC Tournament

Men

  • Semifinal: Murray State vs SEMO

Women

  • Tennessee Tech vs Murray State
Heartland Hoops on 3/4 part 2

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These monuments made of stone have been built by an ancient people for reasons we can only...
IDNR: Learn about the mysterious stone forts of southern Illinois
These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
First Alert ACTION DAY: Severe storms likely tonight, tomorrow morning
The cruise-in happens the first Saturday of each month from 8-10 a.m., March to October.
Car show, donuts and coffee in Cape Girardeau
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
Recently, filling up your car can cost a pretty penny. Drivers and experts on how you can keep...
Drivers find ways to save more money during gas hike

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/5/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/5/22
The Murray State Racers defeated Morehead State Saturday night 71-67 in the Ohio Valley...
Murray State Racers defeat Morehead State
Missouri H.S. Basketball scores from Saturday 3/5
Heartland H.S. basketball tournament scores Saturday 3/5
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/5/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/5/22
JALC advances to the National Tournament March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
JALC men’s basketball advances to NJCAA Tournament with Region 24 Championship