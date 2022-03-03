Heartland Hoops 3/4
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST
(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, March 4.
Our featured games include:
MO Games
Boys
- Class 5 District 1 Title: Cape Central at Festus (Game of the Night)
Girls
- Class 5 District 1 Title: Farmington at Notre Dame (Game of the Night)
IL Games
Boys
- Class 1A Sectional Final: Steeleville at Christopher
- Class 2A Sectional Final: Breese Central at Nashville
KY Games
- Boys 1st Regional Semifinals: Mayfield at McCracken County
- Boys 1st Regional Semifinals: Murray at Paducah-Tilghman
OVC Tournament
Men
- Semifinal: Murray State vs SEMO
Women
- Tennessee Tech vs Murray State
