Graves County Disaster Recovery Center moves to new location; FEMA deadline approaching

Homeowners and renters have less than two weeks to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
Homeowners and renters have less than two weeks to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Disaster Recovery Center has moved to a new location in Mayfield.

The center is now located at the Mayfield Shopping Plaza on the 1100 block of Paris Road.

It is open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The center is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Disaster recovery centers were opened in western Kentucky after tornadoes and storms carved a path of destruction December 10 and 11.

They were opened to help with the recovery process by connecting those impacted with assistance, information and available services.

In addition to the new location, homeowners and renters have less than two weeks to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon and Marshall County residents have until Monday, March 14 to apply.

Those who have applied for FEMA assistance do not need to apply.

Storm victims with insurance will have to file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, click here.

