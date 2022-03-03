Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear discusses Kentucky’s economic ranking in Governor’s Cup

Governor Andy Beshear gave the Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed the Commonwealth’s economic ranking in Site Selection’s annual Governor’s Cup.

He gave the Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3.

“Kentucky’s continued economic success is being recognized nationally and our momentum shows no sign of slowing as we announce more expansion projects for existing businesses and new businesses in the commonwealth,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We have once again taken the number three spot in the entire country for economic development projects per capita, showing that we continue to punch above our weight.”

Site Selection magazine’s 2021 Governor’s Cup rankings were announced with Kentucky at the top of the South Central region for economic development projects per capita. Kentucky also maintained its Top 3 ranking nationally for qualifying projects per capita for the eighth consecutive year.

COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Wednesday, March 2, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,334 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is 7.73 percent.

They report 56 percent of the total population in the state is considered fully vaccinated with 24 percent getting a booster or additional dose.

