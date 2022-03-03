Forever SIU fundraising campaign announces new goal

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University (SIU) Chancellor Austin Lane announced the expansion of the Forever SIU fundraising campaign with a new goal of $500 million.

“This will reshape they way we imagine the future of SIU,” Chancellor Lane said.

The announcement came in front of a large crowd as SIU kicked off the Saluki Takeover Tour in St. Louis at the Hilton St. Louis.

After raising more than $3 million during the SIU Day of Giving, Chancellor Lane was overjoyed at the show of Saluki spirit.

“This is about supporting our students and strengthening the university,” he said. “Our alumni and donors understand the importance of this mission, and their generosity is what has set us on this path to half a billion dollars.”

The Forever SIU campaign launched in 2017 with a goal of raising $75 million in three years.

Forever SIU sped past that milestone seven months early, which prompted the decision to set a new goal of $90 million.

“At the end of 2019, we had already surpassed that new goal,” Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation, said. “That’s when we set our sights on $200 million, and we’re well ahead of schedule. It’s clear that we need to keep this momentum.”

The money raised through the campaign has funded scholarships, campus improvements, supported faculty, and enhanced alumni engagement.

