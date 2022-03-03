Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Forever SIU fundraising campaign announces new goal

After raising more than $3 million during the SIU Day of Giving, Chancellor Lane was overjoyed...
After raising more than $3 million during the SIU Day of Giving, Chancellor Lane was overjoyed at the show of Saluki spirit.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University (SIU) Chancellor Austin Lane announced the expansion of the Forever SIU fundraising campaign with a new goal of $500 million.

“This will reshape they way we imagine the future of SIU,” Chancellor Lane said.

The announcement came in front of a large crowd as SIU kicked off the Saluki Takeover Tour in St. Louis at the Hilton St. Louis.

After raising more than $3 million during the SIU Day of Giving, Chancellor Lane was overjoyed at the show of Saluki spirit.

“This is about supporting our students and strengthening the university,” he said. “Our alumni and donors understand the importance of this mission, and their generosity is what has set us on this path to half a billion dollars.”

The Forever SIU campaign launched in 2017 with a goal of raising $75 million in three years.

Forever SIU sped past that milestone seven months early, which prompted the decision to set a new goal of $90 million.

“At the end of 2019, we had already surpassed that new goal,” Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation, said. “That’s when we set our sights on $200 million, and we’re well ahead of schedule. It’s clear that we need to keep this momentum.”

The money raised through the campaign has funded scholarships, campus improvements, supported faculty, and enhanced alumni engagement.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
According to court records, the case against 46-year-old Sean William Hinton dates back to the...
Man accused of molesting child in Scott Co. for more than a decade
A high-speed police chase in Iron County is under investigation.
Victims of high-speed police chase asked to contact sheriff’s office
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A couple of Heartland farmers say the agriculture market is unpredictable.
Southeast Mo. farmers impacted by war in Ukraine

Latest News

Abigayle Britton hopes to win more awards through her time in FFA.
Future Farmers Friday: FFA member shows cows across several states
Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
Governor JB Pritzker released an updated executive order on Friday, March 4 lifting the school...
Gov. Pritzker updates COVID-19 Executive Order for schools
Watson will remain in the custody of the Jackson County Jail without bond until his pending...
Carbondale man found guilty in shooting incident from 2019
More than 300 people attended Concert for a Cause Dueling Pianos Feb. 19 with SIC and Ferrell...
Over $20,000 raised by Howl at the Moon