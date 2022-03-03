First Alert Thursday Outlook

It will be a bit cooler today, as we’ll have northeast winds behind a dry cold front/wind shift. After highs in the 70s Wednesday, highs today look to range from the 50s northeast to the 60s southwest….and there will also be a bit of a wind chill factor thanks to northeast breezes. Tonight will be clear and cold…with frost again possible in some locations. Friday will bring a rebound in temps as winds become southerly again….this will take us into a warmer but unsettled pattern for the weekend.

A strong upper system will be approaching from the west this weekend. Saturday will be dry but windy and more humid. Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday into Monday. There will be a threat of heavy rain and severe storms, especially Sunday evening and Sunday night. Rain will push out on Monday, but next week will return us to a much cooler pattern, with temps closer to normal for early March.

