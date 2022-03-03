Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Businesses popping up in New Madrid, Mo.

There's a bit of a business boom happening in the City of New Madrid.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses will soon be popping up in the City of New Madrid.

That’s thanks to several businesses that decided to make their home in the community there.

Circular SynTech just broke ground there and will bring dozens of jobs to the area to start with. Along with that, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are preparing their new site for a new building there, as well as, potentially a couple more industrial businesses to be announced in the near future.

“We do have two industries that have not made an announcement yet that we think that will happen before summer,” New Madrid City Administrator Richard McGill said. “So we’ve got more jobs coming than just those.”

McGill says it’s an exciting time and things are coming together.

“We’ve worked at this for the last six years really, really hard and things haven’t worked out, and now we’ve got three potential industries announcing in the first or second quarter of this year, we have a great retail customer coming in and so it’s all happening at once,” McGill said.

McGill says because of all the new jobs that could be coming to the area, they are now talking with the board about more housing for people looking to move here.

“We realize that housing now is an important issue,” McGill said. “As more jobs come we need places for these people to live. Housing is such an issue in every community in southeast Missouri and so our priority with the board now, the board of Aldermen, is to get housing up and going here in town so when these jobs are filled, these people stay here in New Madrid.”

He says all over southeast Missouri the construction of houses is a problem. That’s something they are focused on as housing has become a high priority there.

“There’s just not housing available,” McGill said. “So what we’re trying to do now is get out in front. We’re looking to partner with some landowners possibly on building a new subdivision or two. Trying to get some lots that are available right now and get some new houses up on those. We want those people that are going to work here to live here as well.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
According to court records, the case against 46-year-old Sean William Hinton dates back to the...
Man accused of molesting child in Scott Co. for more than a decade
A high-speed police chase in Iron County is under investigation.
Victims of high-speed police chase asked to contact sheriff’s office
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A couple of Heartland farmers say the agriculture market is unpredictable.
Southeast Mo. farmers impacted by war in Ukraine

Latest News

Abigayle Britton hopes to win more awards through her time in FFA.
Future Farmers Friday: FFA member shows cows across several states
Kentucky State Police troopers say Creative Interiors provided video surveillance of a black...
KSP: Suspect in property damage case identified
The event, sponsored by the Alexander Pulaski County Action Council, will be from 6 p.m. to 7...
Community opioid medication virtual town hall meeting scheduled for March 31
Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
Crews are still searching for a missing man after a boat capsized on the Ohio River at...
Drone12: Crews continue searching for missing boater on Ohio River