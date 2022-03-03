Businesses popping up in New Madrid, Mo.

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses will soon be popping up in the City of New Madrid.

That’s thanks to several businesses that decided to make their home in the community there.

Circular SynTech just broke ground there and will bring dozens of jobs to the area to start with. Along with that, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are preparing their new site for a new building there, as well as, potentially a couple more industrial businesses to be announced in the near future.

“We do have two industries that have not made an announcement yet that we think that will happen before summer,” New Madrid City Administrator Richard McGill said. “So we’ve got more jobs coming than just those.”

McGill says it’s an exciting time and things are coming together.

“We’ve worked at this for the last six years really, really hard and things haven’t worked out, and now we’ve got three potential industries announcing in the first or second quarter of this year, we have a great retail customer coming in and so it’s all happening at once,” McGill said.

McGill says because of all the new jobs that could be coming to the area, they are now talking with the board about more housing for people looking to move here.

“We realize that housing now is an important issue,” McGill said. “As more jobs come we need places for these people to live. Housing is such an issue in every community in southeast Missouri and so our priority with the board now, the board of Aldermen, is to get housing up and going here in town so when these jobs are filled, these people stay here in New Madrid.”

He says all over southeast Missouri the construction of houses is a problem. That’s something they are focused on as housing has become a high priority there.

“There’s just not housing available,” McGill said. “So what we’re trying to do now is get out in front. We’re looking to partner with some landowners possibly on building a new subdivision or two. Trying to get some lots that are available right now and get some new houses up on those. We want those people that are going to work here to live here as well.”

