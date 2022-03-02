Wonderful Warm Wednesday!

Wednesday morning temperatures will range in the upper 30s and low 40s under clear skies. A slightly warmer morning with a lot of sunshine. Sunny skies will be the dominating factor today in addition to the unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s with a few isolated western counties getting closer to the upper 70s.

A weak and dry cold front will move through by Thursday morning. This could bring a few clouds in, but the main change will be the shift in winds out of the northeast. Slightly cooler air will push back in under mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We are still keeping an eye on the chances for rain/storms over the weekend. Best time would be Sunday into early Monday. 2-3″ of rain is very likely with isolated areas that could see more can cause flooding. The threat for a few stronger storms is possible too.

-Lisa

