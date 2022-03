CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 40-year-old woman is behind bars at the Pemiscot County Justice Center awaiting formal charges in connection with a theft investigation.

According to Caruthersville Police, the woman is accused of stealing a black hearse from a funeral home on Tuesday, March 1.

Officers said they found the vehicle shortly after it was reported stolen.

