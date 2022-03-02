West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty remembered at memorial

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A community in mourning. Many are gathering to remember West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Lang was killed in the line of duty Saturday while serving others. He stopped to assist with a traffic accident on the side of the interstate when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

He’d been with the West Memphis Fire Department since December.

The impact of his loss was felt across the state of Arkansas and beyond.

Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Wednesday. His proclamation says in part:

“Lang will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions and memory.”

He went on to say Lang’s “bravery and actions will continue to inspire the people of Arkansas.”

A processional and “A Sea of Red” will begin following the service and will end at Memphis Fire Station #33 on Winchester Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.